China eyes record monopoly fine near $1b for Alibaba

China is considering imposing a record fine of nearly $1 billion on e-commerce giant Alibaba for allegedly flouting monopoly rules, according to a report, as authorities continue to put the screws on the firm as part of a crackdown on the technology sector.

The penalty could top the $975 million paid by US chipmaker Qualcomm in 2015 -- the biggest known for anticompetitive practices in China -- the Wall Street Journal report said, citing unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter”.

Antitrust regulators in charge of Alibaba’s case did not immediately respond to AFP queries on the report, which was published by the Journal late Thursday.