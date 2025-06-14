Oil prices soar, stocks slide after Israel strikes Iran

Oil prices soared and stocks sank Friday after Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliation from Tehran and stoking fears of a full-blown war.

Oil futures rocketed more than 13 per cent at one point before coming back to gains nearer seven per cent, reigniting worries about a renewed spike to inflation.

After a down day in Europe and Asia, Wall Street indices spent the entire day in the red before finishing the day down more than one per cent.

"After having a pretty solid run in May and the first part of June, markets found an excuse to take some profits," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist of B. Riley Wealth.

Shares in major airlines tumbled after flights around the Middle East were suspended.