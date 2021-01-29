Coronavirus crisis slashes H&M 2020 earnings

Despite continued lockdowns and restrictions, H&M said it would not increase the number of outlets -- 350 -- targeted for closure in the current year.

At the same time, it would open 100 other stores, as planned.

The business was especially hard hit in its second quarter, the height of the first wave of the pandemic when up to 80 per cent of its outlets had to close, H&M said.

Among the worst affected markets, sales in France plunged 28 per cent, with Italy down 24 per cent, the United States 17 per cent and Britain 16 per cent.

China and Germany did better, registering losses of just 3.0 per cent.

H&M said that conditions had worsened again in the later part of the year as a second wave of the pandemic swept through.

For the three months to November -- its fourth quarter -- sales tumbled 15 per cent to 52.55 kronor, with net profit down 41 per cent at 2.49 billion kronor.