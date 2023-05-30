How could a US debt ceiling default hit regular Americans?

If the US Congress and the White House failed to lift the self-imposed $31.4 trillion legal limit on federal debt, the Treasury Department could start missing payments on its obligations on 5 June, according to the department's chief, Janet Yellen.

At that point, Washington would be under severe pressure to keep making payments on US bonds, which underpin the global financial system. Missing a payment would trigger a Wall Street meltdown of historic proportions. "It would be downright cataclysmic," said Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody's Analytics.

Even if the Treasury paid bondholders on time, as most observers expect it would try to, the political dysfunction driving the crisis would sow distrust in America's economic prospects, and the value of most everything owned by Americans, from their homes to their retirement portfolios, would drop. "Stock prices would fall, commercial real estate values, house prices. Everything would fall," Zandi said.

Interest rates would increase, making it harder to buy a home or car or borrow money to start a business.

Within days, the financial mayhem would be a principal force putting the economy on the path to recession, Zandi said.