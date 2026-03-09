Oil surges over 25pc, on track for record daily jump due to escalating Iran war

Oil prices surged more than 25 per cent today, Monday to their highest levels since mid-2022 as some major producers cut supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions gripped the market due to the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran.

Energy markets are particularly nervous because the crisis is unfolding around ‌the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes.

Disruptions in tanker movements and rising security risks have already slowed shipping activity, leaving Asian buyers especially vulnerable given their heavy reliance on Middle Eastern crude.

Brent crude futures were up USD 24.96 or 27 per cent at USD 117.65 per barrel at 0451 GMT - on track for the biggest-ever jump in a single day, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ​were up USD 25.72, or 28.3 per cent, to USD 116.62.