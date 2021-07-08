Donald Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google

Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.

“I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey—three real nice guys,” Trump announced at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The nation’s top tech firms have become the “enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship,” added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter after his repeated false claims of 2020 election fraud fueled the violent 6 January siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute. They have invited thousands of citizens who have been “de-platformed” from social media sites to sign on.

“We are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights of every American—Democrat, Republican, independent, whoever it may be,” Trump said. “This lawsuit is just the beginning.”

Legal experts say the case—which may or may not be deemed a class action, a designation granted by a court and not just declared by a litigant—is unlikely to gain traction.