Emerging market assets down on recession fears; Sri Lankan bonds fall as president resigns

A gauge of emerging market currencies declined on Monday as the dollar surged to a 24-year-high on fears of a global recession, while Sri Lankan bonds dropped to record lows after the country's president and prime minister offered to resign following violent protests.

Prolonged instability in the island country may delay progress on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, Sri Lanka's central bank governor told Reuters. Read full story

Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Sri Lanka US85227SAW61=TE, US85227SAR76=TE slipped between 1.5 cents and 2.3 cents to hit record lows on Monday.