Serious debt crisis unfolding across developing countries: UNDP

"It is urgent for us to step up and find ways in which we can deal with these issues before they become at least less manageable and perhaps unmanageable," he told reporters.
Without effective debt restructuring, poverty will rise and desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen.
The UNDP's report also called for a recalibration of the G20-led Common Framework - the plan designed to help countries pushed into financial trouble by COVID-19 pandemic restructure debt. Only Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia have used it so far.
Its proposal was to expand the Common Framework's eligibility so that all heavily indebted countries could utilise it rather just the 70 or so poorest countries, and for any debt payments to be automatically suspended during the process.
"Both will act as an incentive for creditors to participate and to maintain a reasonable timeline, and it could also remove some of the hesitancy caused by rating fears for debtor countries," the report said.
It also recommended creditors should have a legal duty to cooperate "in good faith" in a Common Framework restructurings and that countries could offer to take eco-friendly measures to encourage creditors to write their down debt.
"It makes a lot of sense," the report said. "Not only have these countries contributed the least to, but bear the highest cost of, climate change".