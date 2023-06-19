World Bank set to approve $700m for Sri Lanka next week: Sources

The World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on 28 June, sources told Reuters, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit island nation since an IMF deal in March.

The economy of the country of 22 million is expected to shrink 2 per cent this year before returning to growth next year, the government estimates, following last year's record contraction of 7.8 per cent after foreign exchange reserves hit record lows.