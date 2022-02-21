Giant client data leak puts fresh pressure on Credit Suisse

Switzerland's financial watchdog said it was in contact with Credit Suisse after media outlets published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank in past decades.

One person leaked the information on the accounts, which were held in decades ranging from the 1940s to 2010s, to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The German daily shared it with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 other news organisations including the New York Times, Britain's Guardian and France's Le Monde.