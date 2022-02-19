Global stocks fall, bonds rise on Ukraine tensions

A gauge of global stocks fell and government debt prices rose on Friday after hopes that diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis faded on news Russian-backed separatists were evacuating residents from breakaway regions in the country's east.

Sentiment soured as shelling increased in eastern Ukraine and a rebel leader announced the surprise evacuation, a surprise development in a conflict the West suspects Russia will use to justify an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

The dollar rebounded and the safe-haven Swiss franc rose as a mood that had improved on news late on Thursday that US secretary of state Antony Blinken would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week darkened again.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback to six major trading currencies, rose 0.301 per cent, while the euro against the franc fell 0.19 per cent. The two currencies often are recipients of a flight to safety during times of crisis.