Ethereum blockchain set for 'monumental' overhaul

Ethereum-- the second most important blockchain after bitcoin -- burns through more power each year than New Zealand.

Experts say the changeover, expected to take place between Tuesday and Thursday, would slash energy consumption by more than 99 percent.

Enthusiasts hope a greener ethereum will spur wider adoption, particularly as a way of enabling banks to automate transactions and other processes.

But so far the technology has been used largely to create speculative financial products.

The ING bank said in a recent note that the switchover might help ethereum gain acceptability among policymakers and regulators.

"This in turn may provide a boost to traditional financial institutions' willingness to develop ethereum-based services," the bank said.