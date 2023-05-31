Indian sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1m tonnes

This could lift global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allow top producer Brazil to sell more sugar on the world market.

"The mills have shipped the entire allocated quantity, and nothing has left since global prices became attractive," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters.

Mills were getting more than 50,000 rupees ($604.6) per tonne from the overseas sale against the local price of 36,500 rupees, dealers said.

A rumour earlier this month that India could ban exports prompted mills to accelerate the remaining shipments, he said.

The country exported a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the previous 2021-2022 season, but New Delhi allowed exports of only 6.1 million tonnes in the current year due to an expected drop in production.