Global

ICC elects first woman chair

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The 212th World Council of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the world business organization was held in Mexico on 14 June 2022.

The Council unanimously elected first vice chair of ICC Maria Fernanda Garza as ICC Chair for a two years term from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024, said a press release on Wednesday.

Maria is the first woman Chair of ICC. She is a Mexican businesswoman, CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia and was the Chair of ICC Mexico from 2014-2020.

The council also elected Philippe Varin as first vice chair of ICC, who is the chair of ICC France; and professor Nayla Comair-Obeid, Partner, Obeid Law Firm in Lebanon; and Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chair and managing director of JK Paper Ltd in India as vice chairs of ICC.

ICC Bangladesh president Mahbubur Rahman, vice president, A K Azad and secretary general Ataur Rahman attended the council virtually.

Read more from Global
Post Comment