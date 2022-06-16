ICC elects first woman chair

Maria is the first woman Chair of ICC. She is a Mexican businesswoman, CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia and was the Chair of ICC Mexico from 2014-2020.
The council also elected Philippe Varin as first vice chair of ICC, who is the chair of ICC France; and professor Nayla Comair-Obeid, Partner, Obeid Law Firm in Lebanon; and Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chair and managing director of JK Paper Ltd in India as vice chairs of ICC.
ICC Bangladesh president Mahbubur Rahman, vice president, A K Azad and secretary general Ataur Rahman attended the council virtually.