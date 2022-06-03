Indian mills waiting to export 1.5m tonnes sugar after selling 8.5m tonnes

The government also asked exporters to seek export permits, or authorisation, for any overseas shipments between 1 June and 31 October.

“Until the restriction to register cargoes with us came into place on 1 June, mills exported about 8.5 million tonnes of sugar,” said a senior government official who didn’t wish to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Another government official, who also declined to be identified, confirmed the shipments.

Global prices are attractive and sugar mills are keen to cash in on higher international rates but they are waiting for the government to issue export permits, traders said.