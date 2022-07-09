India's June fuel demand rises 17.9pc year-on-year

India's fuel consumption in June rose by 17.9 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as demand in the world's No.3 oil consumer headed back towards pre-pandemic levels.

Global oil prices have surged in response to concerns about tight supplies and disruption linked to oil producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Indian consumers have to an extent been sheltered as Indian refiners have bought cheaper Russian fuel the West has shunned.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.67 million tonnes, data from the Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.