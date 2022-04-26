Indonesia's palm oil export ban seen short-lived on limited storage

Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports is unlikely to last more than a month as Jakarta has limited infrastructure to store the surplus oil and the country faces mounting pressure from buyers to resume shipments, industry officials said.

The world's top palm oil exporter announced plans to ban exports on Friday, in a shock move that lifted prices of all edible oils and sowed confusion and alarm among palm oil exporters and consumers alike.

Market panic subsided on Monday after officials told palm oil executives the ban will only apply to exports of refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein starting on Thursday, and would not affect flows of crude palm oil or other forms of derivative products.