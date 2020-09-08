Israeli brand shoots ad in Dubai after normalisation deal

Israeli May Tager has become the first model from her country to pose for a photoshoot in the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations agreed to normalise relations last month.

She posed in modest pyjamas during a desert shoot alongside a UAE-based model known as Anastasia.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates on 13 August agreed to normalise relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final agreement is signed.