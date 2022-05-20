Japan inflation hits seven-year high

Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed Friday, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.

The core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, jumped 2.1 percent year-on-year, according to figures released by the internal affairs ministry.

It was the first time since March 2015 that the figure has breached the 2.0 percent set by the Bank of Japan as its long-term inflation target.

The reading, against market expectations of 2.0 percent, is the eighth consecutive monthly increase following a 0.8 percent rise in March.