UK inflation hits 41-year high

Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a 41-year high, according to data published a day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose 11.1 per cent in the 12 months to October, the most since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1 per cent in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation would rise to 10.7 per cent.

Inflation would have risen to around 13.8 per cent in October had the government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills to 2,500 pounds ($2,960) a year on average, the ONS said.

In response to the data, Hunt - who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday - said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices.