Markets fluctuate, oil falls again as recession warnings build

Asian markets struggled Thursday to recover from the previous day's battering, while oil extended losses, after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell admitted the economy could tip into recession as the bank hikes interest rates to fight runaway inflation.

Soaring prices and central banks' battle to rein them in have sent a chill through global trading floors this year, while investors are also having to deal with the uncertainty wrought by the Ukraine war and patchy pandemic recovery.

Commentators have warned for some time that the world economy could be heading for another contraction owing to the sharp increase in borrowing costs and rampant inflation, which is at decades highs in several countries.

And on Wednesday the head of the most powerful central bank in the world told lawmakers that it was "certainly a possibility".

While saying the economy was strong enough for rates to rise, he added that "frankly, the events of the last few months around the world have made it more difficult for us to achieve what we want, which is two per cent inflation and still a strong labour market."