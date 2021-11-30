Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Self-isolation

Beyond government measures to contain the new strain, fear of infection could lead people to limit their own travel and economic activities, such as going to restaurants and reducing consumption, which will in turn impact growth, Lundh said.

Another risk is the exacerbation of the global supply chain crunch. Lundh pointed out that “a lot of air cargo is stored basically in the belly of passenger planes...It’s not just all sorts of FedEx planes.”

“So if there are cancellations, if there’s a lapse in demand for commercial flights for passengers, it does run the risk of limiting the route of trade,” which could in turn worsen inflationary pressures as goods become more scarce.

In addition, a wave of Omicron infections “could cause some workers to temporarily exit the workforce, and deter others from returning, making current labor shortages worse,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in a note.

Omicron has sparked more anxiety than any other variant since the emergence of Delta, itself already much more contagious than previous strains.

US president Joe Biden, however, said Monday that there was “not a cause for panic,” even if the United States has closed its borders to travelers from the southern African region where the variant was first detected.

As for vaccine manufacturers AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax have expressed confidence in their ability to combat the variant.