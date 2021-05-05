Pfizer sees Covid-19 as 'durable' revenue stream as profits rise

Pfizer sharply increased its projections for 2021 revenues and profits on Tuesday following strong earnings, citing much higher Covid-19 vaccine sales as it prepares for a "durable" revenue stream in the wake of the pandemic.

The drugmaker reported a jump in first-quarter profits based on surging revenues, with nearly one-fourth of sales coming from Covid-19 vaccines.

With German partner BioNTech, the pharma giant is ramping up vaccine production and now estimates 2021 revenues of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from the $15 billion projected in February.

Pfizer, which says it is on the cusp of winning US approval for individuals 12 to 15 years old to receive its vaccine, is holding talks with "basically all governments of the world" about providing booster shots through 2024, Chief Executive Albert Bourla told analysts on a conference call.

It is studying the efficacy of giving those shots six or more months after the second vaccine dose, and developing doses that could be stored at standard refrigerated temperature for up to 10 weeks.