Stocks trade around record highs, oil falls on peace optimism

Stocks rose on Thursday while oil prices sank on optimism over a U.S.-Iran peace deal, even as the fate of the critical Strait of Hormuz appeared unresolved.

MSCI's All-Country World Index rose 0.23 per cent to approach record highs. Europe's STOXX 600 was little changed, having jumped 2.2 per cent on Wednesday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.82 per cent to a fresh all-time high.

Japan's Nikkei crossed 62,000 for the first time as trading resumed after an extended holiday weekend.

While the Middle East situation was uncertain, "the momentum is going in a good direction" and markets had taken note of it, Lombard Odier chief economist Samy Chaar said.