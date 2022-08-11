Germany plans 10b-euro inflation relief tax package

Germany will offer tax relief worth 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) to help workers cope with soaring inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Wednesday.

The package will raise base tax-free allowance as well as bring up the level from which the top income tax rate of 42 per cent will apply. Families will also benefit from higher tax exemptions for dependent children.

Inflation in Germany reached 7.5 per cent in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6 per cent recorded in June, fuelled mainly by energy prices that soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lindner said his plan is aimed primarily at fighting the problem of employees who find themselves with a higher tax burden because they have received a pay increase to combat inflation.