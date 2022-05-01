Remittance inflow rises ahead of Eid

Remittance inflow has increased ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as Bangladesh received $ 1.82 billion remittance from 01- 27 April.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is expecting that the figure will exceed USD $ 2 billion as expatriates are sending additional money for their relatives ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.

Md. Serajul Islam, executive director and also spokesperson of BB told UNB on Saturday that a total of $ 1.82 billion remittance were received by different banks from April 01- 27.