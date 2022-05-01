Remittance inflow rises ahead of Eid

He hoped that more than $30 billion remittance will be received in the remaining days of April.
Bangladesh received $1.87 billion in July, $1.81 billion in August, $1.72 billion in September, $1.64 billion in October and $1.55 billion in November, $1.63 billion in December, $1.70 billion in January, $1.14 billion in February of FY 22.
The expatriates sent $ 2.17 billion remittance in the month of May last year, ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.
In March 2022, the expatriates sent a $1.86 billion remittance. The inward remittance inflow of the last nine months of FY22 saw a decreasing trend compared to the corresponding months in the FY21.
In the same period of FY21, the remittance inflow was $2.59 billion in July, $ 1.96 billion in August, $ 2.15 billion in September, $ 2.10 billion in October, $2.07 billion in November, $2.05 billion in December, $ 1.96 billion in January, $1.78 billion in February and $1.91 billion in March.