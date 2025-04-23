Oil rises 1pc cent on Iran sanctions, drop in US crude stocks

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories fell by around 4.6 million barrels last week, market sources said on Tuesday citing American Petroleum Institute data.

U.S. government data on oil stockpiles is due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, an 800,000 barrel decline in U.S. crude oil stocks for last week.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he would be very nice in negotiations with Beijing and that tariffs on imports from the country would fall significantly following a deal, but not to zero.

And U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he believes there will be a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, but negotiations with Beijing have not yet started and would be a "slog," according to a person who heard his closed-door presentation to investors at a JP Morgan conference.

Trade tariffs have weighed on crude futures as investors grow concerned about a global economic slowdown.