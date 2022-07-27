Microsoft earnings fall short as computer sales sag

Microsoft on Tuesday said that its earnings in the recently ended quarter fell shy of expectations as personal computer sales suffered from production holdups in China and sagging demand.

The US technology giant reported profit of $16.7 billion on revenue of $51.9 billion, topping the same quarter a year earlier but missing market forecasts.

The earnings stumble was due mostly to foreign exchange rates and shutdowns of personal computer factories in China, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

Microsoft said that the strong US dollar made its offerings more costly in foreign markets, hurting sales.

"The most important core business; cloud and commercial bookings was relatively rock solid despite fears," Ives said.