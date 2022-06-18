Soft demand weighs on Thai rice rates, floods ravage crops in Bangladesh

Thai rice export prices fell this week on subdued demand and a slide in the domestic currency, while traders in Bangladesh awaited supply from neighboring India after heavy rains damaged crops.

Thailand's 5 per cent broken rice prices fell to $430-$440 per tonne from $450-$460 last week.

"Prices dropped because the baht was weaker, and will fluctuate along with the exchange rate as demand dropped," a Bangkok-based trader said.

The baht hit a more than five-year trough this week, translating into weaker export prices in US dollar terms.