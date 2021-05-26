South Korea's export volume posts double-digit growth in April

South Korea's export volume posted a double-digit growth last month due to a recovery in global demand, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The export volume index stood at 118.64 in April, up 20.3 per cent from a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It continued to rise for eight straight months amid the global demand recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, Xinhua reported.

In terms of value, the outbound shipment surged 42.0 per cent to 123.49 last month, logging the fastest increase in about 11 years since May 2010.