Sri Lanka completes payment for Russian coal cargoes, easing power crisis

Sri Lanka has been struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel and food due to paltry forex reserves, while many Russian firms are struggling to complete transactions because foreign banks are wary of doing business with them after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Government officials scrambled for days to facilitate payment for the cargoes which were stranded on the coast without unloading due to non-payment of dues, a top power ministry official said.

Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera confirmed to Reuters that the payment had finally been made.

"We have paid for the two shipments of coal," Wijesekera told Reuters.