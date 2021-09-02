Stocks bulls slow their charge, dollar near one-month lows

Record-high world stocks slowed their charge on Thursday as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub-par US payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive.

A raft of Asian manufacturing surveys overnight had suggested supply bottlenecks were still tightening, while in Europe, Spanish unemployment fell Swiss GDP data disappointed and Hungary reported producer price inflation running at an eye-watering 14.8 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index crawled up 0.3 per centsupported by travel, oil, car and chemicals companies although signs of slowing global growth and a ninth day in the last 10 of gains for the euro limited the rises.