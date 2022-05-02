Stocks slide, dollar holds ground as US rate hike looms

Shares fell and the dollar held near highs in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as concerns about economic growth lingered ahead of an expected US rate hike this week and after data showed COVID-19 lockdowns slowed China's factory activity.

MSCI's benchmark for global stocks .MIWD00000PUS was down by 0.3pc by 0811 GMT, as European and Asian shares fell ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and following Wall Street's steep losses on Friday in the wake of a disappointing Amazon update.

Data that signalled a steeper pace of contraction in China's factory activity also dampened risk appetite, although the closure of London and most Asian markets for a holiday reduced volumes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index fell 1.2pc, on course to snap a three-day winning streak. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.1pc and South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 declined 0.3pc.