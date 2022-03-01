Trudeau announces Canada ban on Russian oil imports

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday a ban on Russian oil imports, saying oil revenues have helped to prop up president Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs and wage war against Ukraine.

He said Ottawa would also be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons and ammunition, in addition to three previous arms shipments.

“Today, we are announcing a ban on all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly,” Trudeau told a news conference.