Ukraine war sows more turmoil for UK farms

Hungry cows at Westons Farm jostle for position at the feeding trough, blissfully unaware that Ukraine’s war has sowed more turmoil for UK farms ploughing through Covid and Brexit fallout.

Westons—based in the picturesque village of Itchingfield in southern England—uses excrement from the farm’s cattle, chickens, pigs and sheep to fertilise arable crops like carrots, pumpkins, spinach and wheat.

The agriculture sector, like large swathes of the UK economy, is grappling with sky-high energy prices following pandemic lockdowns and labour shortages in the wake of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Now, Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has fuelled rocketing prices for fertiliser because Russia is a major producer.