US stocks fall amid Ukraine crisis, oil flirts with $100

Russia is facing an international backlash after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.
The US president’s remarks came shortly after the Dow tumbled more than two per cent in the lowest moments of a downcast session.
The blue-chip index finished with a loss of 1.4 per cent, contrasting with a mixed session in Europe.
After heavy falls at the open, European stocks pivoted, partly due to “a reluctance on the part of Western leaders to call last night’s move an outright invasion, as well as go all in on a full range of sanctions,” said market analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.
London finished with a marginal gain, while Paris ended flat and Frankfurt shed 0.3 per cent.
Germany announced it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia and said the European Union would adopt “robust and massive” economic sanctions.
Britain slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “the first barrage” of measures in response to the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine.
Biden characterized Washington’s moves as only a “first tranche” in response to Putin’s “carving out a big chunk of Ukraine,” adding that more penalties could follow if Putin doesn’t change course.
The US leader said more sanctions will follow if Putin extends Russia’s military grip beyond the two small territories in the eastern Donbas region that are already under control of Russian-backed separatists.
Meanwhile, Brent North Sea crude oil reached $99.50 per barrel, the highest level in seven years before pulling back to under $97.
“The intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine has raised concerns about the supply disruptions that would ensue as sanctions look set to cripple Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter and the world’s top natural gas producer,” noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
But James Williams of WTRG Economics noted that the US sanctions did not limit Russia’s access to the Swift international system of payments, which could have crimped Russia’s petroleum transactions.
The penalties announced thus far will not affect Russian oil exports, Williams added.