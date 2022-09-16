Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery

“With the trusteeship, the threat to the security of energy supply is countered and an essential foundation stone is set for the preservation and future of the Schwedt site,” Germany’s economy ministry said in a statement.

Rosneft Deutschland accounts for about 12 per cent of Germany’s oil processing capacity and is one of the largest oil processing companies in the country, the ministry said.

Friday’s move escalates already tense relations with Russia despite Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian president Vladimir Putin discussing the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on Tuesday.

German government sources had said ahead of the announcement that a potential immediate halt to Russian oil supplies would have to be factored in with a decision to place Rosneft Deutschland under trusteeship.