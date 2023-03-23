China holds 'upper hand' in Russian gas exports

A massive new gas pipeline to China could help reduce Russia's reliance on European buyers, but analysts say the project reveals a growing imbalance between the longtime strategic allies.

Beijing emerged as an economic lifeline for Moscow last year, especially through energy purchases, after Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off crucial trade links.

Moscow is confident that the new pipeline -- Power of Siberia 2 -- is going ahead, but Beijing has so far avoided an explicit commitment.

Analysts say the lagging response shows an imbalance favouring Beijing in energy deals between the two countries -- as well as China's wariness of over-reliance on Russia for fuel.

China is "in no rush to sign anything unless the proposal is favourable and is shaped on China's terms," researcher Marina Shagina at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Berlin told AFP.