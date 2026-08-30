The battle to build a global defence bank

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has thrown his weight behind a new global defence bank intended to help allies rearm, but other major economies have yet to commit just weeks before prospective members are due to sign up.

The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) has been seeking to raise around €100 billion ($116 billion) and use the money to lend at low cost to governments and contractors for defence projects. It will also offer guarantees for lenders financing smaller firms seen as riskier borrowers.

Alongside Canada, where the DSRB will be based, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine have pledged their support.

Two officials from countries involved in the project said the DSRB had secured about €5 billion in commitments by August. It is aiming for around €20 billion in paid-in capital and a further €80 billion it can tap when needed, one of them said.