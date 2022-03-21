Wall Street refocuses on risk as stocks dip, oil climbs

US stock indexes were generally weaker on Monday, giving back some of last week's gains, and oil prices jumped as investors refocused on risk as the conflict in Ukraine continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 186.13 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 34,568.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.79 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 13,889.04, while the S&P 500 was virtually flat.

Boeing shares fell by around 4 per cent after one of its 737 jets crashed in China.

Global stocks rallied last week in anticipation of an eventual peace deal on Ukraine, but it will likely take actual progress to justify further gains.