Bank of England warns UK faces two-year recession, hikes rate

The Bank of England on Thursday announced its biggest interest rate hike since 1989 to combat sky-high inflation that it warned was pushing Britain into a recession set to last until mid-2024.

Following a regular meeting, the BoE said it was lifting borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points to three per cent -- the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis -- to cool UK inflation that it sees shortly peaking at a four-decade high near 11 per cent.

"It is a tough road ahead," BoE governor Andrew Bailey told a press conference.

"The sharp increase in energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made us poorer as a nation. The level of economic activity is likely to be flat and even fall for some time," he warned.

The latest rate increase mirrors aggressive rate-tightening by central banks worldwide as food prices and energy bills soar.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve sprang a fourth consecutive hike of 0.75 percentage points -- and its boss Jerome Powell suggested they would go higher than expected.