World Bank president warns of global recession

"As we look at the global GDP ... it's hard right now to see how we avoid a recession," Malpass said. He gave no specific forecast.
He said the economies of Ukraine and Russia were both expected to see a significant contraction, while Europe, China and the United States were seeing slower growth.
Developing countries were being hit even harder given shortfalls of fertilizer and food stocks and energy supplies, he said.
"The idea of energy prices doubling is enough to trigger a recession by itself," he said.
In China, he said the relatively sharp slowdown in growth was based on the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the pre-existing real estate crisis the country had been facing.
The World Bank last month had already cut its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.