World Bank warns developing nations of hidden risks from private debt

Loan defaults could sharply increase and private debt could quickly become public debt in developing countries as governments provide support amidst the coronavirus pandemic, warns a new World Bank report.

Risks may be hidden because the balance sheets of households, businesses, banks, and governments are tightly interrelated, according to World Development Report 2022: Finance for an Equitable Recovery released on 15 February.

Developing countries face growing risks from financial fragility created by the Covid-19 crisis and non-transparent debt, says the report.

It said surveys of businesses in developing countries during the pandemic found that 46 per cent expected to fall into arrears.