US exports 400,000 tonnes soybean to Bangladesh, but China’s exit forces search for new buyers

A trade mission to Nigeria. A memorandum of understanding with Vietnam. A surge of purchases from Bangladesh.

These countries are not typically major customers for soybeans from the U.S. farm belt. But desperate farmers, their trade organizations and President Donald Trump's administration are turning to far corners of the world in hopes of averting a disaster for agriculture from a trade war that has kept China from purchasing U.S. supplies.

The efforts so far are failing to offset the loss of the country's biggest customer for the crop, data and interviews show, with financial pain extending to tractor makers and other agricultural businesses.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Chinese importers have not yet bought soybeans from the autumn U.S. harvest, forcing farmers to store their crops on hopes that prices will eventually rise from around a five-year low. It is a risk that delays their ability to bring in money from crop sales at a time when they face rising costs for everything from labor and energy to fertilizer.

In a sign that hard times are expected to continue in rural America, Trump has promised to give proceeds from tariff revenues