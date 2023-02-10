BIMSTEC Silver Jubilee Quiz to be held on 14 February in Bhutan

Seven teams composed of two secondary school students representing all BIMSTEC members – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand – will compete in the quiz.
The contest is being organised by the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka, in collaboration with the ministry of foreign affairs and external trade of Bhutan, and with the support of the foreign ministries of BIMSTEC members.
The secretariat decided to organise an event in connection with BIMSTEC’s Silver Jubilee, recognising the importance of young people in driving regional cooperation and integration.
The Quiz will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Bhutan Broadcasting Service at 10:00am Bhutan time on Tuesday (9:30am India and Sri Lanka, 9:45am Nepal, 10:00am Bangladesh, 10:30am Myanmar and 11:00am Thailand time).
The participants are– Abudullah Ishrak Shihab and Arshil Bin Wahid from Bangladesh, Nayeza Tshering and Tashi Norbu from Bhutan, Reet and Ron Dutta from India, Myo Zet Aung and Mya Kay Khine Kyaw from Myanmar, Sushank Paudel and Aayusha Bohara from Nepal, STD Premasiri and BDMA Wanigaratne from Sri Lanka and Chittiphattra Changtham and Kanyaphat Boontham from Thailand.