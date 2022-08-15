Japan's GDP expands in Q2 after Covid curbs lifted

Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses.

The world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to stronger consumption and capital investment, but the rise was below market expectations of 0.7 per cent.

While the country never imposed strict stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, the government in March removed virus restrictions primarily targeting business opening hours.