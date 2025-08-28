Nvidia beats quarterly earnings expectations

AI powerhouse Nvidia reported quarterly earnings Wednesday that beat expectations, but shares slipped amid concerns about an AI chip spending bubble and the company's stalled business in China.

The California-based firm posted profit of $26.4 billion on record revenue of $46.7 billion in the recently ended quarter, driven by intense demand for chips from major tech companies powering AI datacenter computing.

While overall revenue significantly increased year-over-year, money taken in from Nvidia's Data Center compute products like its coveted graphics processing units (GPUs) declined 1 percent from the previous quarter.

The drop was driven by a $4 billion decrease in sales of H20 chips-specialized processors the company designed for the Chinese market, according to the earnings report.