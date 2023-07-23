‘Barbie’ movie revives interest in doll collectors’ market

Matthew Keith bought his first Barbie dolls in the 1970s using his allowance money, hiding them from his parents for fear they would say the toys were not masculine enough.

Today, 22 feet of bookshelves in his Los Angeles home are filled with his Barbie collection, worth around $20,000. The middle school teacher’s Instagram account, “DollsOnTheBrain,” has more than 70,000 followers - about 15,000 of whom he picked up in the last few weeks.

What used to be an arcane hobby has become far more popular recently, fueled by the advertising campaign and audience anticipation around this weekend’s film release of “Barbie.” At thrift stores, vintage Barbie dolls have become a treasured find, prices in the collectibles market have soared, and antiques appraisers have been flooded by calls from new collectors.