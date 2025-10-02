Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is nearly halfway to becoming the planet's first trillionaire, Forbes magazine reported Wednesday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion, briefly, as the shares in his electric vehicle company rebound from his clumsy stint in politics, amid other gains.

The 54-year-old's net worth hit $500.1 billion Wednesday before dipping back to $499.1 billion, the publication's "Real-Time Billionaires" tracker reported.