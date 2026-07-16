How much FIFA World Cup final tickets cost

A FIFA World Cup final is always one of the biggest sporting events in the world, attracting enormous global interest. Ticket prices for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final have reached record levels. The prices now being paid are far higher than those initially set by FIFA.

Argentina and Spain will meet in this year's World Cup final in New York on early hours of Monday. According to U.S.-based ticket marketplace TickPick, the average purchase price for a final ticket has reached $11,327—about Tk 1.4 million in Bangladeshi currency. It is the highest average ticket price ever recorded for any sporting event held in the United States.